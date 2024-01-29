trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715118
Watch TOP 25 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has refused to contest upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. said that the question of contesting elections does not arise. Know Digvijaya Singh's full statement in this report and further watch top 25 news of the day.

'CAA to be implemented within 1 week', says Union Minister- Shantanu Thakur
Play Icon1:7
'CAA to be implemented within 1 week', says Union Minister- Shantanu Thakur
Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before ED today
Play Icon0:55
Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before ED today
Yogi's statement on Gyanvapi
Play Icon4:59
Yogi's statement on Gyanvapi
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case
Play Icon0:37
Supreme Court to hold hearing on Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Case
Delhi AQI Level crosses 380 mark
Play Icon0:34
Delhi AQI Level crosses 380 mark

