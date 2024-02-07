Watch TOP 25 News of the Day

trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718628
Feb 07, 2024
Uniform Civil Code bill was introduced during proceedings in Uttarakhand Assembly on Tuesday. This bill was introduced by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Today this bill can be passed in the Assembly. Know the complete news in this report and further watch 25 big news of the day in nonstop manner.

