Watch: UP Love Jihad Law explained

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

Along with women's safety, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented many statistics in the assembly regarding law and order in the state. CM Yogi said in the assembly that Uttar Pradesh is at number three in the country in punishing criminals. The safety of women and children is paramount in UP. Know in this report what is in the law of love jihad in UP?