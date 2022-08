Watch Video: #deepikapadukone dares #ranveersingh to take the ‘Sock Challenge’

Deepika Padukone invited her husband Ranveer Singh for a sock challenge in a new video. The challenge is wearing as many socks on one foot as possible in under 30 seconds.

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

Deepika Padukone invited her husband Ranveer Singh for a sock challenge in a new video. The challenge is wearing as many socks on one foot as possible in under 30 seconds.