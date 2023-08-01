trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643135
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Ground Report from Nuh

|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Nuh Violence: Stone pelting and arson took place during Bajrang Dal's procession in Nuh, Mewat, Haryana, after which violence broke out there. Two people lost their lives and many people were injured in this. The sudden stone pelting during the procession turned into violence. After the clash between the two groups, more than three dozen vehicles were set on fire. Meanwhile, watch Zee News' ground report on Nuh violence.

