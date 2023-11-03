trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683602
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Interview with Elvish Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Elvish Yadav had an exclusive conversation with Zee News after Rave Party Allegations. While issuing his statement on the allegations against him, Elvish Yadav said that the allegations being made against us are completely baseless, baseless, they have nothing to do with us even remotely, we do not have even 1% involvement. .. He also asked to cooperate with the police in the investigation.. and also appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath that we have nothing to do with this case, if even one percent of our involvement is found then we will take action against him. ready to take responsibility
Follow Us

All Videos

“Rahul Gandhi Has Become Modi 2.O”: Asaduddin Owaisi's Direct Attack On Rahul | Zee News English
Play Icon1:15
“Rahul Gandhi Has Become Modi 2.O”: Asaduddin Owaisi's Direct Attack On Rahul | Zee News English
Play Icon4:9
"Israel has the right to defend itself..." US Secretary of State Blinken | Israel-Hamas War
Sun Marks Halloween With A Scary 'Canyon Of Fire' Display; Nasa Shares Video | Zee News English
Play Icon2:3
Sun Marks Halloween With A Scary 'Canyon Of Fire' Display; Nasa Shares Video | Zee News English
“Filthy Questions Were Asked…” Mahua Moitra Furiously Walks Out Of Committee Hearing
Play Icon3:24
“Filthy Questions Were Asked…” Mahua Moitra Furiously Walks Out Of Committee Hearing
Delhi's Air Quality Worsens, CM Kejriwal Announces The Closure Of Primary Schools For Next Two Days
Play Icon1:35
Delhi's Air Quality Worsens, CM Kejriwal Announces The Closure Of Primary Schools For Next Two Days

Trending Videos

“Rahul Gandhi Has Become Modi 2.O”: Asaduddin Owaisi's Direct Attack On Rahul | Zee News English
play icon1:15
“Rahul Gandhi Has Become Modi 2.O”: Asaduddin Owaisi's Direct Attack On Rahul | Zee News English
play icon4:9
"Israel has the right to defend itself..." US Secretary of State Blinken | Israel-Hamas War
Sun Marks Halloween With A Scary 'Canyon Of Fire' Display; Nasa Shares Video | Zee News English
play icon2:3
Sun Marks Halloween With A Scary 'Canyon Of Fire' Display; Nasa Shares Video | Zee News English
“Filthy Questions Were Asked…” Mahua Moitra Furiously Walks Out Of Committee Hearing
play icon3:24
“Filthy Questions Were Asked…” Mahua Moitra Furiously Walks Out Of Committee Hearing
Delhi's Air Quality Worsens, CM Kejriwal Announces The Closure Of Primary Schools For Next Two Days
play icon1:35
Delhi's Air Quality Worsens, CM Kejriwal Announces The Closure Of Primary Schools For Next Two Days
elvish yadav interview,elvish yadav interview zee news,Elvish Yadav Exclusive Interview,elvish yadav exclusive,elvish yadav exclusive on zee news,elvish yadav on zee news,elvish yadav zee news interview,elvish yadav rave party,elvish yadav rave party news,rave party,rave party elvish yadav,rave party kya hoti hai,Noida police,noida police elvish yadav fir,noida fir,Noida Sector 49,sheohar news,noida banquet hall,snake party,snake party noida,Zee News,