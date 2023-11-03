videoDetails

Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Interview with Elvish Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 02:20 PM IST

Elvish Yadav had an exclusive conversation with Zee News after Rave Party Allegations. While issuing his statement on the allegations against him, Elvish Yadav said that the allegations being made against us are completely baseless, baseless, they have nothing to do with us even remotely, we do not have even 1% involvement. .. He also asked to cooperate with the police in the investigation.. and also appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath that we have nothing to do with this case, if even one percent of our involvement is found then we will take action against him. ready to take responsibility