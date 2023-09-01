trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656239
“We are waiting for decision on Article 370…” Omar Abdullah on J&K Elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Reacting to the Centre telling the Supreme Court that J&K elections can take place anytime, former Chief Minister of J&K Omar Abdullah after reaching the hotel in Mumbai to attend the INDIA bloc meeting said that even after four years, the Government of India is not ready to give a timeline.
