“We care even for our enemies,” PM Modi takes a dig at opposition

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 09:47 AM IST
After concluding his three-nation visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India care even for its enemies. “The people here asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I want to say that this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We care even for our enemies. Today the world wants to know what India is thinking,” said PM Modi.

