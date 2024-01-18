trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710791
Weather Update: Delhi-NCR Rail and Air Services affected due to dense fog

Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 07:04 AM IST
Delhi Weather Update: There is dense fog in Delhi NCR even today. People are facing difficulties due to fog. Trains and flights are running late due to fog. Due to fog, people are facing difficulties in walking on the roads.

