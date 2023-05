videoDetails

Weather Update: Delhi, UP, MP, Bihar... Heavy rains returned again, Meteorological Department's alert

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

Even today, there has been heavy rain and hailstorm in many parts of the country. Still rain is continuing in some places. This includes Patna, Bhopal, Vidisha, Nagaur, Sheopur, Jaipur and Bundi. Due to Western Disturbance, an alert has been issued regarding rain and hailstorm in many districts of Rajasthan.