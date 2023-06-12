NewsVideos
West Bengal Panchayat Polls: CPM-TMC workers clash with each other before Panchayat elections

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Polls: A ruckus is being seen in West Bengal before the Panchayat elections. On the one hand, the TMC attacked the MLA on the BJP worker who came to file his nomination, while the CPM and TMC workers clashed with each other.

