West Bengal SSC Scam:Arpita Mukherjee produced in court by ED

Arpita Mukherjee, arrested in the teacher recruitment scam, has been produced by the ED in court. The ED is preparing to take Arpita on remand for further questioning. ED arrested her yesterday after a raid.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 05:26 PM IST

