West Bengal: Sukanta Majumdar Demands NIA Probe into Attack on ED Team

Sonam|Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
West Bengal ED Team Attacked: In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, West Bengal BJP President Dr. Sukanta Majumdar demanded an NIA investigation into the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in Sandeshkhali today. Sukanta Majumdar has written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah.

