West Indies crash out of 2023 ODI World Cup in India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
Even before the start of the World Cup 2023, a major upset has happened. Twice world champion West Indies is out of the World Cup. Scotland beat West Indies by seven wickets.
SC refers Teesta Setalvad's bail request to larger bench
play icon0:39
SC refers Teesta Setalvad's bail request to larger bench
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 01, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
play icon5:55
DNA: Non-Stop News: July 01, 2023 | Top News | Hindi News | Nonstop Speed News
Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Looks Fit As Ever, Gets Papped Outside Her Gym
play icon0:44
Hardik Pandya's Wife Natasa Stankovic Looks Fit As Ever, Gets Papped Outside Her Gym
Preparation of UCC in monsoon session!
play icon4:20
Preparation of UCC in monsoon session!
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate Akhilesh Yadav's 50th birthday
play icon5:53
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate Akhilesh Yadav's 50th birthday
