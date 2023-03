videoDetails

What Are Earthquake Lights? Know About The Rare Phenomenon

| Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

After the earthquake in North India on March 21, social media flooded with videos, reactions, and memes about the event. However, there were reports of something unusual as well - lights in the sky after the earthquake. A few netizens shared videos wherein the sky seemed to appear of a different colour such as orange or blue.