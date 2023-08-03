trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644321
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What Are Facekinis? Why Are They Trending In Asian Countries?

|Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Facekinis, or complete face masks with holes for the eyes and nose, are in high demand as China experiences a heatwave that breaks all previous records. This summer, sales of these thin, synthetic fabric masks, such as polyester, have surpassed all previous records. Facekinis are becoming more popular as a way for people to protect themselves against sunburns and lower their risk of developing skin cancer from exposure to UV radiation.

All Videos

OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Acts As Godsend While Pankaj Tripathi Fights In Court For Justice
play icon1:24
OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Acts As Godsend While Pankaj Tripathi Fights In Court For Justice
Gyanvapi Masjid Case Update: Hearing on Gyanvapi survey will be held in the Supreme Court tomorrow!
play icon7:7
Gyanvapi Masjid Case Update: Hearing on Gyanvapi survey will be held in the Supreme Court tomorrow!
Taal Thok Ke: The president of Karni Sena got angry!
play icon9:45
Taal Thok Ke: The president of Karni Sena got angry!
Baat Pate Ki: A shameful incident of inhumanity, burnt alive in a furnace after rape
play icon8:29
Baat Pate Ki: A shameful incident of inhumanity, burnt alive in a furnace after rape
Taal Thok Ke: Will the pot of violence explode only on Monu Manesar?
play icon48:11
Taal Thok Ke: Will the pot of violence explode only on Monu Manesar?

Trending Videos

OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Acts As Godsend While Pankaj Tripathi Fights In Court For Justice
play icon1:24
OMG 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar Acts As Godsend While Pankaj Tripathi Fights In Court For Justice
Gyanvapi Masjid Case Update: Hearing on Gyanvapi survey will be held in the Supreme Court tomorrow!
play icon7:7
Gyanvapi Masjid Case Update: Hearing on Gyanvapi survey will be held in the Supreme Court tomorrow!
Taal Thok Ke: The president of Karni Sena got angry!
play icon9:45
Taal Thok Ke: The president of Karni Sena got angry!
Baat Pate Ki: A shameful incident of inhumanity, burnt alive in a furnace after rape
play icon8:29
Baat Pate Ki: A shameful incident of inhumanity, burnt alive in a furnace after rape
Taal Thok Ke: Will the pot of violence explode only on Monu Manesar?
play icon48:11
Taal Thok Ke: Will the pot of violence explode only on Monu Manesar?
World videos,