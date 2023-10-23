trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2679152
What are the difficulties of Nawaz after returning to Pakistan?

Oct 23, 2023
Deshhit: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday lamented the current economic crisis plaguing the cash-strapped country and claimed that if it was run on his 1990 economic model, “not a single person would have been unemployed." Let us tell you that Pakistan International Airlines has a debt of Rs 600 crore.
