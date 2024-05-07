Advertisement
Lok Sabha Elections' Third Phase Voting to be held today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 07, 2024, 06:46 AM IST
Third phase of voting will be held today for Lok Sabha elections 2024 today. The voting will be done on 93 seats in 11 states. The voting process will start at 7 am. Fate of 1300 candidates will be decided. Watch this report for every update related to voting in third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

