What did Modi say in Bharat Mandapam that Pragati Maidan echoed with applause?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 11:52 PM IST
Modi Pragati Maidan speech Video: Referring to the Kargil war in his speech, PM Modi said that today is Kargil Day and I bow down to every hero who sacrificed his life in that war.
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
play icon1:46
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA: 'Pakistani ideology' spread in India!
play icon11:45
DNA: 'Pakistani ideology' spread in India!
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
play icon9:26
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Less violence in Manipur under our government as compared to UPA' BJP spokesperson's statement
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
play icon13:42
DNA: Medical report on prevention of eye flu infection
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi is speaking, I.N.D.I.A is listening!
play icon37:6
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi is speaking, I.N.D.I.A is listening!
