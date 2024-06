videoDetails

What did Pakistanis say on PM Modi's oath

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 12:50 AM IST

After Nitish gets support from Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath along with his cabinet on June 9. Preparations are underway for the same. Reactions are also coming from Pakistan on PM Modi's oath and India's new NDA government. Pakistan has also requested India for talks. See what Pakistan said on PM's oath?