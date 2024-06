videoDetails

What did the public say on Modi's oath?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 09, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

PM Modi Oath Ceremony Update: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time today along with his cabinet after a few hours from now. Preparations are on for the same. Meanwhile, let's see what the public opinion is on PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.