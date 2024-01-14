trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709424
What happened in the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
After the big meeting of AAP-Congress in Delhi, Kejriwal has left the meeting. This meeting was called at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. This meeting of AAP-Congress took place regarding seat sharing. Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha were present in this meeting. In this video, understand where the issue is regarding seat sharing in the meeting between Rahul and Kejriwal?

