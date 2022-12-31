NewsVideos
Who is Bus driver Sushil Mann, who saved Rishabh Pant's life by breaking window of his car?

|Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 04:10 PM IST
Sushil Kumar Mann, a Haryana state bus driver, a nobody has suddenly become a toast of the nation after he saved India cricketer Rishabh Pant from a near-death situation on Friday. The 25-year-old cricketer was traveling to Roorkee to surprise his mother, but dozed off in the wee hours and hit the divider on Delhi Dehradun Highway. Who is bus driver Sushil Mann, who saved Rishabh Pant's life by breaking the window of his car?

