Who is worried about the ban on Halal products?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 01:48 AM IST
CM Yogi Ban Halal Products: Action has started on Halal certification..Halal certified products have been banned in Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi Adityanath has banned Halal products with immediate effect.
