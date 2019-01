Why Akhilesh Yadav is uncomfortable over Yogi Adityanath's 'pension for sadhus'scheme

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to grant pension to Sadhus, saying that the Yogi Adityanath government should also spare some funds for those artists who play the role of Ram, Sita, Lakshman and even Ravana in Ramlilas.