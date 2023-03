videoDetails

Why are Apple's top executives leaving the company? | Tech It Out

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 04:24 PM IST

Apple, the world's most valuable company, is dealing with a lot of challenges. The company has reduced budgets, delayed bonuses, and paused hiring across various divisions to navigate through economic uncertainty. But what's even more concerning is that many of Apple's senior executives are leaving the company. We get you more details in this report.