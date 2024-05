videoDetails

Why Are Top Spices Brands Under Scanner?

Sonam | Updated: May 24, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

America has no problem with those Indian spices which Hong Kong and Singapore have objection to. The American Spice Trade Association said that ethylene oxide treated spices are safe. Indian spice industry has been in the headlines for some time now. There were reports of ethylene oxide being found in some branded spices which is dangerous for health, after which Singapore and Hong Kong banned some Indian spice brands.