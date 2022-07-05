Why ED conducted raids against Chinese smartphone manufacturers | ED Raids VIVO
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided at least 44 places across the country in a money-laundering investigation against Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo and related firms. The searches were carried out in several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya and Maharashtra under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)
