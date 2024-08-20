Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2780058https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/why-is-mamata-banerjee-mum-on-kolkata-lady-doctor-case-2780058.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Why is Mamata Banerjee Mum on Kolkata Lady Doctor Case?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 07:30 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Kolkata Lady Doctor Case: The case of rape and murder of a lady doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital will be heard in the Supreme Court today. This hearing will be conducted by the Chief Justice's bench. There has been a demand to remove the photo, name and identity of the Kolkata victim doctor from social media. So Mamata Banerjee is constantly being cornered on this matter. Along with this, Abhishek Banerjee is maintaining silence on this matter.

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon09:31
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Devraj's dead body handed over to the family
Play Icon02:11
Devraj's dead body handed over to the family
Kolkata Doctor Death: Is there a split in Mamata Banerjee's TMC?
Play Icon33:42
Kolkata Doctor Death: Is there a split in Mamata Banerjee's TMC?
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: Mother-in-law of accused Sanjay Roy made big revelations
Play Icon51:15
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: Mother-in-law of accused Sanjay Roy made big revelations
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
Play Icon02:36
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon9:31
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Devraj's dead body handed over to the family
play icon2:11
Devraj's dead body handed over to the family
Kolkata Doctor Death: Is there a split in Mamata Banerjee's TMC?
play icon33:42
Kolkata Doctor Death: Is there a split in Mamata Banerjee's TMC?
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: Mother-in-law of accused Sanjay Roy made big revelations
play icon51:15
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: Mother-in-law of accused Sanjay Roy made big revelations
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
play icon2:36
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?