Why is Mamata Banerjee Mum on Kolkata Lady Doctor Case?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 07:30 AM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Case: The case of rape and murder of a lady doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital will be heard in the Supreme Court today. This hearing will be conducted by the Chief Justice's bench. There has been a demand to remove the photo, name and identity of the Kolkata victim doctor from social media. So Mamata Banerjee is constantly being cornered on this matter. Along with this, Abhishek Banerjee is maintaining silence on this matter.