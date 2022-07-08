NewsVideos

Why Twitter has moved court against govt’s content-blocking orders | Exlpained | Zee News English

Twitter has gone to court challenging the govt's content take down orders. Twitter called some of these orders disproportionate. The govt. threatened Twitter with legal action in case of non-compliance.

Updated: Jul 08, 2022, 02:59 AM IST
