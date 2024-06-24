Advertisement
Will drones be a game-changer in warfare?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 12:42 AM IST
Drones are proving to be a game-changer in war. These drones have created problems for Russia and Israel. See how these drones are competing with big weapons.

