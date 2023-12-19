trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700703
Winter Session 2023: 141 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 02:36 PM IST
After the lapse in Parliament security, the opposition is continuously creating ruckus in the Parliament, due to which 141 MPs have been suspended from both the houses so far and total of 49 MPs were suspended today. The complete list of which MPs have been suspended has been revealed.

