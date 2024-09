videoDetails

Wolf attacks five year old innocent in UP's Bahraich

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 07:24 AM IST

Bahraich Bhediya Aatank: Wolf has made another victim in Bahraich, UP. This time the wolf has made a fatal attack on a five year old innocent girl. The girl was sleeping with her mother during the attack. Despite tight security, information about a wolf attack has been received.