Wolf Attacks Lady and her two daughters in UP's Bahraich

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Bahraich Bhediya Attack: Another fatal attack has come to light in Bahraich, UP. A wolf fatally attacked a mother and her two daughters last night. Currently, treatment is going on in the hospital. The question is, when will the wolf alpha be caught?