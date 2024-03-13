NewsVideos
videoDetails

Women Attack Dedeepya Rao: Police Probe Jubilee Hills Assault

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Breaking News: Unidentified women attacked Jubilee Hills BRS corporator Dedeepya Rao last night, prompting a swift police response. Detective Inspector R Madhusudhan stated, "We've registered a case against the attackers."

All Videos

Mukhthar Ansari Fake Arms License Case Charge Proved in Varanasi Mp Mla Court
Play Icon00:53
Mukhthar Ansari Fake Arms License Case Charge Proved in Varanasi Mp Mla Court
Rift in opposition between Congress and RJD over seat sharing in Bihar
Play Icon03:05
Rift in opposition between Congress and RJD over seat sharing in Bihar
PM Modi dials Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Play Icon01:17
PM Modi dials Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Political Parties puts forth big demand before Kashmir Election Commission
Play Icon01:17
Political Parties puts forth big demand before Kashmir Election Commission
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 2nd list of 43 candidates
Play Icon02:29
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 2nd list of 43 candidates

Trending Videos

Mukhthar Ansari Fake Arms License Case Charge Proved in Varanasi Mp Mla Court
play icon0:53
Mukhthar Ansari Fake Arms License Case Charge Proved in Varanasi Mp Mla Court
Rift in opposition between Congress and RJD over seat sharing in Bihar
play icon3:5
Rift in opposition between Congress and RJD over seat sharing in Bihar
PM Modi dials Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
play icon1:17
PM Modi dials Britain Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Political Parties puts forth big demand before Kashmir Election Commission
play icon1:17
Political Parties puts forth big demand before Kashmir Election Commission
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 2nd list of 43 candidates
play icon2:29
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress releases 2nd list of 43 candidates