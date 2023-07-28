trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641727
Women's anger erupted on Seema-Anju! 'Kick them both and throw them in Pakistan'

|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 05:18 PM IST
Seema-Anju Case: Seema Haider, who came to India from Pakistan, is living in Greater Noida, UP. Zee News has a special conversation with Rabupura village of Greater Noida. In which some women say that 'Kick Seema-Anju...throw these two in Pakistan'.

