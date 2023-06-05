NewsVideos
World Environment Day: Sudarsan Pattnaik gives message to "Beat Plastic Pollution" with his sand art

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of a turtle by using 2320 plastic bottles. The sand art was sculpted on the occasion of World Environment Day with the message "Beat Plastic Pollution".

