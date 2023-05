videoDetails

Wrestlers Protest: Rakesh Tikait reached Jantar Mantar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 07, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

The demonstration of wrestlers at Jantar Mantar has now got the support of Kisan Sangh. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has reached Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Rakesh Tikait supported the wrestlers against Braj Bhushan.