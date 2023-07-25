trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640125
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Yamuna Breaking: Yamuna reaches above danger mark in Delhi, current water level reaches 205 meters

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:58 AM IST
Yamuna Breaking: The Yamuna river in Delhi has again crossed the danger mark, the current water level has reached 205.45 metres. However, compared to yesterday, the water level of Yamuna has reduced slightly. On the other hand, due to rain in many areas of Delhi NCR today, the water level of Yamuna may rise again.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Today Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how all zodiac signs will benefit due to Wednesday
play icon4:59
Today Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how all zodiac signs will benefit due to Wednesday
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th July 2023
play icon5:30
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th July 2023
Chances of uproar over Manipur Issue in Parliament today
play icon1:12
Chances of uproar over Manipur Issue in Parliament today
Opposition Meeting: India alliance may meet today, the meeting will be led by Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon12:37
Opposition Meeting: India alliance may meet today, the meeting will be led by Mallikarjun Kharge
Meghalaya Breaking: Mob attack on CM office of Meghalaya, protesters pelted stones at the office
play icon2:33
Meghalaya Breaking: Mob attack on CM office of Meghalaya, protesters pelted stones at the office
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Today Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how all zodiac signs will benefit due to Wednesday
play icon4:59
Today Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how all zodiac signs will benefit due to Wednesday
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th July 2023
play icon5:30
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th July 2023
Chances of uproar over Manipur Issue in Parliament today
play icon1:12
Chances of uproar over Manipur Issue in Parliament today
Opposition Meeting: India alliance may meet today, the meeting will be led by Mallikarjun Kharge
play icon12:37
Opposition Meeting: India alliance may meet today, the meeting will be led by Mallikarjun Kharge
Meghalaya Breaking: Mob attack on CM office of Meghalaya, protesters pelted stones at the office
play icon2:33
Meghalaya Breaking: Mob attack on CM office of Meghalaya, protesters pelted stones at the office
delhi yamuna crossing danger level,delhi yamuna flood,Yamuna Flood news,बारिश,Rain alert,Yamuna river water level increased,High alert in Delhi,flood in delhi,Delhi flood,Delhi govt,delhi flood live updates,यमुना नदी का जलस्तर बढ़ा,दिल्ली में हाईअलर्ट घोषित,दिल्ली में बाढ़,दिल्ली बाढ़,दिल्ली सरकार,दिल्ली न्यूज,Hindi News,News in Hindi 'विकराल' हुईं यमुना की लहरें,आएगी 'भयंकर' बाढ़,rain alert in many states,