Yamuna River Water level increases in Agra and Mathura

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Floods 2023: Due to heavy monsoon rains, the water level of Yamuna is also visible in Agra and Mathura. Please tell that the water level has increased so much that it has reached the view point of Taj Mahal. Due to this, tourists have been banned from visiting the Taj Mahal.
