Yaseen Malik's wife to become minister in Pakistan

|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 07:51 PM IST
Deshhit: Kashmir's separatist leader Yasin Malik is serving a sentence in an Indian jail. A big news is coming about the wife of Yasin Malik, who was found guilty in the Terror funding case. Yasin Malik's wife Mushaal Hussain has been appointed by Pakistan as its advisor. Let us tell you that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has tendered his resignation in Pakistan. After this, Anwar ul Haq Kakar has been appointed as the caretaker Prime Minister of the country. Mushal Hussain in Kakar's cabinet will now help the Pak PM in matters related to human rights.
