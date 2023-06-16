NewsVideos
videoDetails

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Debut To Sanju Samson's Comeback, All About India Vs West Indies Test Series

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Pujara's place in the Test team once more appears in doubt following his two defeats against Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval in London last week.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
play icon35:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
play icon8:18
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
play icon39:6
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Museum! Ajay Alok reminded 'Congress' of 'History'
play icon9:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Museum! Ajay Alok reminded 'Congress' of 'History'
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023
play icon3:52
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
play icon35:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress angry over renaming of Nehru Memorial
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
play icon8:18
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress spokesperson said – History cannot be changed by removing the picture from the wall
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
play icon39:6
Baat Pate Ki: Bombing in West Bengal on the last day of nomination, 4 dead, many injured
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Museum! Ajay Alok reminded 'Congress' of 'History'
play icon9:39
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Museum! Ajay Alok reminded 'Congress' of 'History'
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023
play icon3:52
DNA: Non-Stop News: June 16, 2023
sports videos,