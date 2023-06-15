NewsVideos
Yoga Guru Ramdev holds press conference, says, 'The aim is to give importance to Mission Palm Oil'

|Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Baba Ramdev PC: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev held a press conference today. During this press conference, he explained the importance of palm plantation and also explained the benefits for the farmers. Know in detail what Ramdev said in this report.

