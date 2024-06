videoDetails

Yogi Adityanath Meets Amit Shah after formation of new government

| Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 01:10 PM IST

After the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Yogi Adityanath has come into more action mode. After the swearing-in of Modi and his cabinet, CM Yogi met with all the senior BJP leaders including Amit Shah. After this meeting of CM Yogi, there are indications of a major reshuffle in the BJP organization and cabinet of UP. Both the Deputy CMs of UP can be removed from their posts.