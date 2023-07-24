trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639977
“You are challenging the Chair…” VP Jagdeep Dhankhar gets into verbal spat with TMC MP Derek O’Brien

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and TMC’s Derek O'Brien engaged in a heated debate on July 24. TMC MP was seen interrupting the Chairman while he was quoting the legal procedures of the Upper House. Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar got into verbal altercation with LoP Kharge on July 20.
