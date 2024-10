videoDetails

Zakir Naik Calls Unmarried Women 'Tawaif'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Fugitive Zakir Naik, who is enjoying hospitality in Pakistan, has said very bad things against Muslim women. Fugitive Zakir Naik spewed venom against women. He called unmarried women prostitutes. Zakir Naik advised women to become second wives. Zakir Naik is being opposed in Pakistan after his comments.