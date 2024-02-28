trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726033
Zee News-MATRIZE Lok Sabha Opinion Poll: 'Say it loudly, cross 400...', says Anurag Bhadouria

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
Zee News-MATRIZE Lok Sabha Opinion Poll: According to the opinion poll of Zee News Matrize, NDA has got 37 seats in Bihar and I.N.D.I.A. The alliance is expected to get 3 seats. The opinion poll was conducted between February 5 and February 27. In this opinion poll, opinions of 1,67,843 people were taken on 543 seats of Lok Sabha. In which 87 thousand men and 54 thousand women are included. Besides, the opinions of 27 thousand first time voters have also been included in this opinion poll.

