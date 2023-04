videoDetails

ZEE NEWS reached Guddu Muslim's house

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 03:38 PM IST

Bomberman Guddu Muslim is absconding from the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police for the last 2 months. Now according to the latest information, Guddu is using a Hindu name to escape from the Muslim police. Meanwhile, ZEE NEWS team reached Guddu Muslim's house and talked to his sister.