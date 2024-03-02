trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726697
ZEEL's big victory against Bloomberg in court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 02, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
ZEEL has got a big victory in Delhi court. The court has ordered Bloomberg Television Production Services to remove a defamatory article against Zee Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

