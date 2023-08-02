trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643639
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Zhanna D'Art, a vegan raw food influencer, died due to starvation

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
A 39-year-old influencer died due to starvation as she used to follow all vegan raw food diet for atleast a decade.

All Videos

Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
play icon0:43
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
play icon1:24
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
play icon5:16
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence
play icon4:43
 ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence
रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की सक्सेस सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt, देखिए वीडियो
play icon0:25
रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की सक्सेस सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt, देखिए वीडियो

Trending Videos

Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
play icon0:43
Speaker Om Birla decides to not attend Lok Sabha proceeding due to opposition conduct
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
play icon1:24
Nuh Violence update: Union Minister Rai Inderjeet informed PM Modi on Nuh incident
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
play icon5:16
Parliament AAP Breaking: AAP's big statement on Noah violence - will raise Noah's case in Parliament
ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence
play icon4:43
ACP Varun Dahiya's makes huge remark on Gurugram Violence
रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की सक्सेस सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt, देखिए वीडियो
play icon0:25
रॉकी और रानी की प्रेम कहानी की सक्सेस सेलिब्रेट करते नजर आए Ranveer Singh- Alia Bhatt, देखिए वीडियो